Tampa nonprofit surprises local kids with bikes

A local nonprofit is helping spread some holiday cheer to students just in time for Christmas.

Bikes for Christ works with local organizations in four different counties in the Tampa Bay area.

Since 2016, they've been donating bikes to both adults and kids in need.

On Friday, kids at Bailey Elementary School in Dover got a sweet surprise when the nonprofit dropped off 24 bikes.

School counselor Kimberly Downey said getting these bikes means so much to these kids.

"These children can go out and feel like they're free, and they can ride a bicycle. It may seem to some people like nothing to just have a bicycle. But to these kids, it's everything. Maybe they've never learned to ride a bicycle, and they're in fourth grade or fifth grade. And now they can get a bicycle and learn how to do that."

Bikes for Christ needs volunteers ahead of the holiday season. They're also accepting donations.

