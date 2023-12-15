Tampa nonprofit Sincerely Santa hopes for last-minute boost to toy drive

TAMPA, Fla. — The nonprofit group Sincerely Santa Tampa is hoping for a last-minute boost for its toy drive.

For the past 36 years, they've been able to donate toys to over 100,000 children in the Tampa Bay area.

Every year, kids in kindergarten through third grade write a letter to Santa, and their teachers add some specific items the kids need, like clothing.

Then, volunteers make sure it gets to Santa.

Sincerely, Santa has a booth set up outside the Dillards at the Brandon Mall. You can drop off unwrapped gifts anytime.

David Raasch with the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said he's been volunteering for the past 29 years and sees the difference the program has made within the community

"Being able to come back and help these families. Come back and pay it forward," Raasch said.

Click here for more information on how you can donate or volunteer.

The organization will also hold a shopping day this Monday at the Walmart in New Tampa.