Tampa native David Hansen lovingly restores Pickford's Sundries charming lunch counter

TAMPA, Fla. — Pickford's Sundries glows a lot like it did when it first opened in 1949.

The iconic sign is still there beckoning hungry folks out on Tampa's West Hillsborough Avenue.

The glossy wooden lunch counter still holds fast, affordable and delicious food and coffee.

Try the breakfast sandwich. It's really big and really good.

The tables and chairs are all from yesteryear, too.

Okay, so a few things are different. Like the brunch mimosas, the Bud Light on tap, and the Freddie Mercury prayer candles in the quirky gift shop.

Tampa native David Hansen, the mind behind Seminole Heights' Urban Bungalow shop, deserves the credit for expertly blending the old and the new.

"If your family came here in the past, this is the exact same counter they sat at all those years ago," Hansen says, knocking the wood with pride.

With great amounts of charm and reverence for the past, a couple years ago Hansen worked with the family of the original owners to bring Pickford's Sundries back to life.

After all, the iconic landmark means a lot to this area.

"People still come in here that once came in with their grandparents, their aunts and uncles," says Hansen. "You know, they have all those family memories. So these are the original tables they sat in. To just discard them because they're older would be a shame."

David looks around his fabulous eatery and smiles.

"You're working with something that's been here 70 years." Hansen adds.

Pickford's Sundries is open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch.

For more on Pickford's Sundries, click here.