Tampa native among the first to return to Peace Corps following pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. — Before the pandemic, there were 7,000 volunteers serving abroad in the Peace Corps. Currently, there are less than 500.

Among the first ones back is recent Florida State University graduate Ryn Harris.

Harris volunteered for dozens of organizations throughout her life, including Quantum Leap Farm. It all led up to the Peace Corps.

For the next 27 months, she’ll be living abroad as part of the Peace Corps.

“Volunteerism has always been a super passion of mine, so when I was 13, I actually decided that I would join the Peace Corps,” said Harris.

That dream only grew stronger with age, as Harris took up cause after cause.

“Just working with others for the sake of this big larger than us goal is always been something I’ve always been into that’s brought me so much joy,” said Harris.

Harris felt nothing could stop her — until the pandemic.

“Tough does not even begin to cover it. I am somebody who plans; I like to have my plans in detail,” said Harris.

Now the wait is over. This week she left for Kosovo where she’ll be primarily working with women and children on community organizational development.

“So that could look like resume workshops or co-facilitating sports camps for the youth and really just increasing civic participation among the community,” said Harris.

The Tampa native is among the first 500 volunteers nationwide to travel abroad with the Peace Corps since the pandemic.

“So to really be in this position finally of being on the brink of not only going over and pursuing this dream but also be one of the few people that are getting to go back at all, it's such an honor, and I can not be more excited about it,” said Harris.

She hopes to be an inspiration to other Floridians, to think about giving this worthy organization a try.

For more information on joining the Peace Corps click here.

