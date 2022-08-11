Tampa named country's 2nd most pet-friendly city

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is the country's second most pet-friendly city, according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub said it compared the 100 most populated cities with three key dimensions: Pet budget, pet health & wellness and outdoor pet-friendliness.

Tampa ranked second only to Scottsdale, Arizona. Overall, Tampa scored 61.98 in the study.

While Tampa ranked fourth for pet health and wellness, it ranked 19 for outdoor pet friendliness and 38 for pet budget.

San Franciso ranked 71 overall but was the highest ranked city for outdoor pet friendliness. It was followed by Irvine, California and Las Vegas in that category.