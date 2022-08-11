Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa named country's 2nd most pet-friendly city

Tampa dog friendly2.png
WFTS
Tampa dog friendly2.png
Posted at 8:52 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 08:52:47-04

TAMPA, Fla.  — Tampa is the country's second most pet-friendly city, according to a study by WalletHub.

WalletHub said it compared the 100 most populated cities with three key dimensions: Pet budget, pet health & wellness and outdoor pet-friendliness.

Tampa ranked second only to Scottsdale, Arizona. Overall, Tampa scored 61.98 in the study.

While Tampa ranked fourth for pet health and wellness, it ranked 19 for outdoor pet friendliness and 38 for pet budget.

San Franciso ranked 71 overall but was the highest ranked city for outdoor pet friendliness. It was followed by Irvine, California and Las Vegas in that category.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click Here to Help School Kids with the Basic Food They Need.