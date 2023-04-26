Tampa municipal runoff election results, 4 city council members elected

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa municipal runoff election was held on Tuesday, April 25. Four new city council members have been elected.

Back in March, the races in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6 failed to meet the 50% threshold, which led to the runoff races being held in April.

In the District 1 runoff, Alan Clendenin won the race against Sonja Brookins. Clendenin captured 64.51% of the vote, while Brookins got 35.49% of the vote.

Guido Maniscalco won the City Council District 2 runoff against Robin Lockett. Maniscalco earned 61.95% of the vote, while Lockett took 38.05% of the vote.

Lynn Hurtak won the City Council District 3 runoff against Janet Cruz. Hurtak acquired 60.29% of the vote, while Cruz earned 39.71% of the vote.

Finally, in the District 6 runoff, Charlie Miranda narrowly beat Hoyt Prindle, with the results showing Miranda capturing 50.91% of the vote and Prindle getting 49.09% of the vote.

Mayor Jane Castor tweeted out congratulating all the new city council members.

Big congratulations to Tampa's newly elected city council members. Look forward to working with each of you to keep moving our city forward. — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) April 26, 2023

According to the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Office, the unofficial election results will be certified on April 27. If the first unofficial results show that a candidate for any office was defeated by one-half of a percent or less of the votes cast for such office, a machine recount is triggered (FS 102.141). If the results of the machine recount are within one-fourth of one percent or less, a manual recount will then be conducted.

To view the full summary of Tampa's municipal runoff election results, click here.