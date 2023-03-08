2 Tampa City Council races decided; 4 others headed to runoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — While Mayor Jane Castor easily won re-election, only two Tampa City Council seats were decided Tuesday night by the voters, with the other four headed to runoff elections.

Bill Carlson easily won the City Council District 4 races over his opponent, Blake Casper. Carlson won nearly 60 percent of the vote in the district.

Councilman Orlando Gudes appeared to lose his District 5 seat to Gwendolyn Henderson. She captured 50.31% of the vote to Gudes' 48.86% of the vote. Henderson's lead in the total vote was 75. Gudes told ABC Action News' Rochelle Alleyne Tuesday night he plans to challenge the results.

All of the other Tampa City Council races were headed to runoffs, with the top two finishers advancing. In District 1, Alan Clendenin will face off against Sonja Brookins, while in District 2, Guido Maniscalo will face Robin Lockett in a runoff.

District 3's runoff will feature Janet Cruz against Lynn Hurtak. Finally, District 6's runoff will see Charlie Miranda, who just missed hitting the 50% threshold, go up against Hoyt Prindle.

The city said the runoff election dates are as follows:

