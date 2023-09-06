Tampa mom starts Madi's Movement after late daughter; hopes to help foster teens

"We've created a whole butterfly ecosystem in our backyard, which is amazing because it's her way of telling me that life is continuous. Through watching those caterpillars turn into chrysalis and into beautiful butterflies," explained Effie Santos.

For Santos, continuing her daughter's dream is now her mission.

"It was a nudge for Madison. I kept hearing her signs and hearing her tell me that we needed to focus on foster teens," said Santos.

Madison Ebie was killed in a car crash at just 19 years old.

"My life stopped, and I knew I wanted to do something to honor Madison with her and for her," she explained.

Madi wrote in her journal about her dream: helping others through social work.

On Madi's 22nd birthday, Santos committed to doing just that with Madi's Movement.

She hopes to connect the gaps for teens about to age out of foster care.

"So we have four programs. One is empowered education to put the teens on a path. We have our super skills academy, which teaches basic life skills, mock interviewing, creating resumes, understanding what business casual is, cooking, those sort of basic life skills," Santos explained. "Then, our financial foundations program, which is a lot about learning about your credit, not to get in those pitfalls, how to manage your money, being financially responsible, and then our Career Connections, which we expose the kids to diverse, different types of industries, entrepreneurs, tech, whatever they're interested in to get them connected within those industries."

Often times foster kids age out of the system with little direction and support.

Less than 3% of teens in foster care get a college degree, and around 20% become homeless.

Madi's Movement hopes to change that.

"Yeah, we all have dreams, and we all need support; it's hard to adult, it is very hard to adult. And just because you turn 18 doesn't mean that you can pay for housing, navigate your way through college, or through a technical school; we all need support. And these kids didn't ask to be in foster care. But we have a choice to help them and support them and work together as a community," explained Santos.

Now, Santos can share one of the biggest gifts she's ever received.

"I've always told Madi since she was young that she was the trifecta. She's beautiful with her blue eyes inside and out. She has a heart of gold, and her personality is spunky is fun. She has this contagious smile. She'd walk in the room and make everyone feel comfortable. And her spirit. I want to pour that into everyone that we're working with," said Santos.

If you'd like to connect with Madi's Movement and help these foster teens succeed, just click here.