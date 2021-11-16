Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa mom launches give-back clothing brand Wee Macree to inspire compassion in kids ages 3 to 10

Launch Saturday at Hyde Park's Butter Bug Boutique
items.[0].image.alt
Sean Daly
wee pic.png
Posted at 12:58 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 00:58:21-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Julie Tingley sees a lot of negativity among grown-ups these days.

So the budding fashion designer and philanthropist is ready to embrace the positivity of children instead.

This Saturday at the socially conscious Butter Bug Boutique in Hyde Park, the Tampa mom will launch Wee Macree, her new give-back clothing line for kids ages 3 to 10.

Proceeds from Wee Macree will go to various charities for children, starting with Tribe Seminole Heights.

Her first release? A "Wee Do Good" shirt, which retails for $25, and will come with kid-specific messaging that let's them know they're making a difference in the world.

"The message is kids helping kids, and that's the way forward," she says. "Kids this age still believe that they can change the world, and we want to preserve that."

For more on Wee Macree, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information