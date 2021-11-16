Tampa mom launches give-back clothing brand Wee Macree to inspire compassion in kids ages 3 to 10

TAMPA, Fla. — Julie Tingley sees a lot of negativity among grown-ups these days.

So the budding fashion designer and philanthropist is ready to embrace the positivity of children instead.

This Saturday at the socially conscious Butter Bug Boutique in Hyde Park, the Tampa mom will launch Wee Macree, her new give-back clothing line for kids ages 3 to 10.

Proceeds from Wee Macree will go to various charities for children, starting with Tribe Seminole Heights.

Her first release? A "Wee Do Good" shirt, which retails for $25, and will come with kid-specific messaging that let's them know they're making a difference in the world.

"The message is kids helping kids, and that's the way forward," she says. "Kids this age still believe that they can change the world, and we want to preserve that."

For more on Wee Macree, click here.