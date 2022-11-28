Tampa Mayor Jane Castor files for re-election

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has officially filed for re-election, according to a statement released Monday morning.

Castor filed at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections office at the Fred B. Karl County Center in Tampa. She was first elected as mayor in 2019, only a year before Tampa navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ten years before her election as mayor, Castor became Tampa's first woman police chief in 2009 after serving the Tampa Police Department for 31 years.

She currently lives in Seminole Heights with her partner Ana Cruz and two sons Sergei and Seely.