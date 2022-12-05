Tampa Mayor Jane Castor "disappointed" at actions of former chief of police

TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska the actions of former police chief Mary O'Connor eroded the community's trust.

On Nov. 12, O'Connor is seen in Pinellas County body camera video asking a deputy to let her go following a traffic stop. O'Connor then flashes her badge and tells the deputy she is the chief of police in Tampa.

"It was disappointing to see," Castor said. "You know, I provided chief O'Connor with a second chance because I believe in second chances. And that's really why the disappointment ran so deeply. I had such high hopes she had such a great start to her tenure; she had reduced violent gun crime and improved the relationship between the community and the Tampa Police Department."

In 1995, O'Connor was arrested during a traffic stop after becoming irate. Community members felt that behavior should've disqualified her as a candidate, but Castor gave her a second chance.

Mayor Castor said she asked O'Connor to resign from her position and, if she didn't, would have terminated her.

"Did you not trust her to the point where you could give her another chance? Because her integrity in your eyes was lost?" ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska asked Castor.

"No, it's all the officers; actually, all employees with the city of Tampa are held to the highest standards of professionalism, and integrity, ensuring that they are out serving our community to the best of their ability each and every day," Castor responded. "And by Chief O'Connor trying to use her position to impact or affect the issue at hand, again, was just a glaring letdown of those expectations of anybody that should be exhibiting the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and ethics each and every day."

"Would it be fair to say that you have lost trust in her?" Paluska followed up.

"Well, I guess it's a moot point right now," Castor said.

Acting Chief Lee Bercaw told Paluska his officers are working daily to keep the public's trust.

"I don't think the department should be judged on one small blemish, going back to the hard work of the 1,400 employees we have and seeing how hard they're working," Bercaw said. "And they need to know that if you see a police officer out there, thank them because they are doing what they can to make this community safer. And lately, this year, their efforts have stepped up. And they have done a great job."

Tampa Police chief resigns after flashing badge during traffic stop in Oldsmar

The national search for a new chief has already started, and community members want to be involved.

"The issue is now that the message is that engaged in the community, have a conversation with the NAACP, a true conversation, and be honest and true to the community," Yvette Lewis, President of the NAACP Hillsborough County chapter, said. "This city cannot be run as though it's just one person or one particular race that has a certain privilege or a certain voice, you know, be open. And let's talk about it. The NAACP has always been on the forefront of these issues. You know, we want a safe city. We want to live here where our voices are going to be heard. It is time to have a sit-down conversation, an honest conversation with the NAACP. President. It is time for us to come together and work together cohesively for this community. It is time. This is a city you call 'CHAMPA BAY.' Let's go. Let's work."

Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson voted against confirming O'Connor as chief in March. He told Paluska the incident is "embarrassing the city on a national, international level. This is on international news. And this is one of many scandals this mayor has had in the last year. And some of them she's blamed on the city council, but her staff created these scandals. And we need to move beyond that because it's going to scare off investors in our community."

Carlson represents District 4. He said he also voted against confirming O'Connor because he felt the community wasn't well represented during that search and over her previous arrest in 1995.

"It needs to be a real national process that's transparent," Carlson said. "The last one was not really a true national process needs to be transparency; we need to listen to the public. But we need strong leadership that's ethical listens to the community, and believes in protecting people's civil rights. I voted against it because of the whole way the mayor handled it. Instead of listening to the concerns of that community, the mayor bullied City Council into voting for it. And I don't like being bullied. I voted against things where I feel like I'm being bullied."