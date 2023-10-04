Watch Now
Tampa man wins $1 million prize on $50 scratch-off

Florida Lotto
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 04, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — A man in Tampa won a million-dollar prize on a $50 scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced on Wednesday.

A press release said Kiet Tran, 53, took home his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Tran bought the winning $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR ticket from the Active Food Mart on West Waters Avenue. The store gets a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The game, which launched in February, features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The game also features more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

