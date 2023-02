TAMPA, Fla. — A 62-year-old man in Tampa is now a millionaire after a Powerball drawing in October.

Ronald Carlson bought his winning ticket at the Publix on Anderson Road in Tampa. His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the Powerball number.

The win was announced on Wednesday. The Florida Lottery said the next drawing will be held Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m.