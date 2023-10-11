Tampa man considers trip to Israel to visit family, help country

TAMPA, Fla. — Nofit Amir should have been celebrating the high Jewish holiday, Simchat Torah, on Saturday.

"I woke up on Saturday morning at 6:30 [a.m.] to sirens," she said.

Instead, she spent her morning protecting her family from Hamas attacks.

"I got up quickly to gather my kids to get to the bomb shelter in time. We know that we have a minute and a half to get there," said Amir.

As the dust settled, she told ABC Action News that shock, pain, and numbness were left behind.

"The pain is not from the missiles. It's from the atrocities. Everyone knows someone who was there, who was killed or who was kidnapped, or who is missing," she said.

But according to Amir, the country was already coming together just as quickly as tragedy struck.

"The next day, Sunday, all of Israel was volunteering at something. Everyone was volunteering. No one was at home," she said.

For her brother, Dr. Oren Milstein, it's a community-minded response that's also being felt in Tampa.

The Israeli-American CEO of tech company StemRad said he's been watching friends leave to serve the Israel Defense Forces. And he's contemplating his own contribution to rebuilding and protecting his country.

"I'm retired from reserve service, but still, I want to go to help logistically. You know? Behind the scenes," said Dr. Milstein.

It's unity in the face of destruction that Milstein said will only serve to strengthen the people.

"Pressure makes precious. So, this external pressure is just making us stronger and more precious as a people," he said.

And it's the unity that both Milstein and Amir said anyone can contribute to by donating their time, money, or love to Israel.

"The expressions of solidarity are very helpful. We're very thankful for them," said Amir.