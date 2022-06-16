Watch
Tampa man claims $1 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

Posted at 6:28 PM, Jun 16, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — A 36-year-old Tampa man claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on May 19th.

Felipe Romaniz Carbajal purchased his winning ticket from La Loma Supermarket, on 3224 North Armenia Avenue in Tampa. Carbajal chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the Florida Lottery Headquaters in Tallahassee.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The odds of winning 500X THE CASH are about 1 in 5.

