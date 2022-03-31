Tampa man charged with DUI after crash leaves motor scooter driver in critical condition

TAMPA, Fla. — A motor scooter driver is in critical condition after an early-morning crash on Thursday, and the other driver involved is facing DUI charges, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

Troopers said the scooter, a Wolf motor scooter, and a Toyota Camry were in the inside eastbound lane of SR-574, east of Coconut Palm Drive, when the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m.

The Camry driver, a 31-year-old Tampa man, was "quickly overtaking" the scooter when he "braked heavily" but failed to slow down behind the scooter, troopers said.

The driver veered to the right in an attempt to avoid a collision but the front left of the Camry hit the back of the scooter, according to FHP.

The scooter driver, a 35-year-old man from Brandon, was ejected from the scooter and came to a final rest on the road. He was taken to a Tampa General where he's currently in critical condition.

Post impact, the scooter crossed the median and came to a final rest blocking the westbound inside lane of SR-574. The Camry was driven to a controlled stop in the left turn lane to Sabal Park Drive.

Troopers said the driver of the Camry, identified as Devin Robert Oder, was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail after he refused a breath test. Troopers said, "Oder was charged with DUI Serious Injury, DUI Property Damage, DUI 3rd in 10 Years, and Refusing a Breath Test."