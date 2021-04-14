Watch
Tampa man arrested for sexual battery with minor, sheriff's office says

WFTS
Posted at 10:42 PM, Apr 13, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — A 22-year-old Tampa man was arrested for sexual battery with a minor, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the man was arrested and the victim, who is under the age of 12, was found at his home.

"While we are incredibly proud of our deputies, and the teamwork that was displayed by all the agencies involved in the safe recovery of this child, we are deeply concerned for the victim's well-being and the circumstances that led to these criminal acts," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "In this case, an adult knowingly engaged in a sexual relationship with a child. As we continue our investigation, we urge parents, teachers, and friends to please help us prevent this abuse from happening by always monitoring who your children are talking to and never hesitating to call law enforcement if you believe a child is in danger."

The sheriff's office said the man is facing several charges.

