City of Tampa's proposed budget includes millage rate increase for homeowners

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor proposed a $1.92 billion budget to Tampa City Council on Thursday.

The budget would increase the millage rate by 1.0 for Tampa homeowners. According to city officials, the tax increase would generate about $45 million in revenue for the city's general revenue fund.

Mayor Jane Castor unveiled the budget to Tampa City Council. She said the rate increase is necessary to meet the city's needs and growing population.

"To fund these critical projects and services, a millage increase of 1.0 will be necessary. We've raised the millage rate once in 30 years, and this is an entirely different city than it was three decades ago," said Mayor Jane Castor.

Mayor Castor said homeowners would see an average monthly increase of about $19.21. She said the increased revenue means an investment in transportation, public safety, parks, and housing.

Mayor Castor said the money would support issues important to homeowners.

"They want sidewalks; they want safety. They want options, they want shorter commutes, less congestion, and smoother traffic flow, and above all, they want us to fix their roads," said Castor.

Currently, the city is able to pay for repaving projects in about 30 neighborhoods every five years. The additional mill would raise that to more than 100 neighborhoods. Mayor Castor is asking council members to approve the budget.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw proposed more sworn officers and new vehicles. He said some cars are more than 15 years ago. He added violent crime has decreased in the city, but the city is experiencing surges in auto burglaries and stolen vehicles.

"We are proposing adding 30 additional sworn officers. This would bring sworn officer levels from 984 to 1,014," said Chief Bercaw.

Tampa City Council is expected to vote on the budget in September. It requires a first reading and a second reading before it becomes final.