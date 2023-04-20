Tampa leaders to strengthen program that helps crime victims

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, the Tampa City Council will talk about putting more money in the budget to beef up a program to help crime victims.

It was in the budget last year, but the city council said it's looking to put more money in and build out this program.

It would connect victims with an advocate to help them navigate life and the next steps after the crime.

City Councilor Lynn Hurtak said this is an issue that often gets overlooked.

“It's a very important issue something that we don't pay enough attention to the people that are left behind or who suffer from the consequences of violent crime,” Hurtak said.

She explained that after someone becomes a victim of a violent crime, there is a lot to navigate logistically and financially — on top of the emotional stress.

The program is meant to help victims and families get through a trial or investigation. Hurtak explained the program will have a liaison that works directly with the victim and the Tampa Police Department. Their sole job is to help the victim and family with really anything they need.

“Once it's off the news, people sort of move on, but oftentimes victims or victims' families don't know what to do next. Their life completely changed, so this actually allows someone to be focused on their only job being the liaison between the family and detective, helping them reach different community agencies that provide processes that help grieving," Hurtak said.

Thursday City Council will talk about how much money they want to add to the budget for this program.

Hurtak said the Tampa Police Department is partnering with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to try to get more funding for violent crime victims.

She said they will be looking for grant money or funding through state, county, or federal dollars. She said if need be, they could take money from the city's general fund.

You can watch the city council meeting livehere. It starts at 9 a.m.