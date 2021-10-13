Tampa leaders to share more details of Rome Yard project as groundbreaking nears

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s an empty lot in West Tampa now, but in the future, Councilman Joseph Citro imagines something very different for the 18-acre property west of the Hillsborough River on North Rome Avenue.

“Community, community, community," he said. "This is where people can actually walk or bike or take scooters and be able to wake up in the morning and go grab a cup of coffee, or go grab a breakfast somewhere, stroll down to Julian B. Lane Park, get some work down at the collaborative center, maybe grocery shopping.”

The project is called Rome Yard and Citro said the $300 million development could transform not only the empty lot but also the area around it.

City of Tampa

“This is going to be the destination, if you will, of that area, specifically Old West Tampa — bringing it back to its glory days of the past," he said.

The City of Tampa selected a developer for the site in the spring. During a meeting on Wednesday night, city leaders and their partners will seek the community’s feedback before they break ground on the project that they say will include a whole list of facilities and amenities.

That will include plenty of space for offices; shops and restaurants; a job training center; an art and cultural center; green space; an amphitheater; and 954 homes, two-thirds of which the city guarantees will be affordable.

City of Tampa

City of Tampa

“While it’s located in the West River neighborhood and West Tampa, and it’s incredibly important to that neighborhood and that area, it really impacts our entire city," said Carole Post, the administrator for the city's Department of Development and Economic Opportunity.

Post hopes to hear from voices from all over Tampa in the Wednesday night session. Afterward, the city will move forward with the permitting and studies it's required to complete before breaking ground on Rome Yard in late 2021 or early 2022.

Citro can hardly wait.

“I’m hoping that this is one of the first steps this city council’s going to take to make sure that 40 years from now we all remember that we did the right thing at the right time," he said.

The public meeting is will take place from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. You can RSVP at romeyardtampa@gmail.com.

You can also attend virtually at this Zoom link.