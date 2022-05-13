Tampa jazz musician performs and raises money for University Area CDC

TAMPA, Fla. — This year Nathan Michell was nominated for both a Grammy and an NAACP Image Award, but this Tampa smooth jazz musician said what he’s been really looking forward to is this weekend’s second annual Uptown Music Festival at University Area Community Park.

“It's your family, it’s your friends, its the people that you hang out with, honestly you know I’m one that never really gets nervous on stage, but I’m going to get a little nervous this weekend because I pretty much know everyone in the audience,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said it’s an honor to be part of the 2022 Uptown Music Festival Lineup.

“We tour all over together so to have them here, in the backyard, my backyard, it feels good,” said Mitchell. “This stage is just as important because it connects us to the people.”

All money raised will go back to the University Area CDC, which provides a wide variety of programs, for free, from health and wellness, to arts, to sports, to music.

“We’re so excited to really be the anchors of this community and we really want to bring people back into the community to see how it's growing in a positive way but also to meet the residents and see all the wonderful things that are happening,” said Sarah Combs, of the University Area CDC.

“There is a mission right now for unity, family, really bringing people together,” said Mitchell.

The festival is Saturday from 4-10 p.m. Tickets are $25. For more information go to www.uptownmusicfestival.com.