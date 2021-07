Tampa International hosts hiring day for retail, restaurant positions

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is hosting a Hiring Day on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to fill retail and restaurant positions.

The event is taking place in the Main Terminal on Level 3. Virtual interviews are available but required registration which can be done here.

Applicants must be able to pass a 10-year federal background check.

Available positions include:



Food and Beverage Email managers directly to apply. Pay Range Cook: $10.75-$16.50 Barista: $10.75-$14.00 Bartender: $5.82 plus tips Host: $10.25-$12.00 Utility: $10.50-$11.50 Shift Leader/Manager: $13.00-$19.00



HMS Host | Burger 21, Pei Wei, Columbia, Cigar City Brewing, P.F. Chang’s, Starbucks

Positions: Cashier, Cook, Barista, Host, Shift Manager

Manager: Perry Kranias, Perry.Kranias@hmshost.com

http://careers.hmshost.com/

SSP America | Café con Leche, Goody Goody, Bavaro’s, Square 1, Hard Rock Café, Ulele, Ducky’s Sports

Positions: Cashier, Cook, Host/Retail, Utility

Manager: William Pritts, Bill.Pritts@foodtravelexperts.com

http://www.sspcareers.com/america/

Paradies Dining | Potbelly Sandwich, illy Caffe, Chick-fil-A, Bay Coffee & Tea

Positions: Cashier, Cook, Barista, Shift Leader

Hiring Manager: Jeremy Mortenson, Jeremy.Mortenson@paradies-na.com

https://www.paradieslagardere.com/careers

TPA Hospitality Partners/Delaware North | Chick-fil-A, New York New York Pizza, Panda Express, PDQ, Four Green Fields

Positions: Cashier, Cook, Manager, Utility

Manager: Nicholas Leidy, NLeidy@delawarenorth.com

https://careers.delawarenorth.com/

Retail Email managers directly to apply. Pay Range Cashier: $10.50-$13.00 Utility: $10.50-$13.00 Sales Associate: $12.50-$15.00 Sales Supervisor: $15.50-$20.00



Stellar Partners | Stellar Bay Newsstands

Positions: Sales Associate, Supervisor

Manager: Koen Sampoux, KSampoux@spi-team.com

https://stellarairportstores.com/careers/

NewsLink of Tampa | Shoppes at Bayshore, NewsLink, Air Essentials/InTune/BookLink, Bay to Bay News

Positions: Sales Associate, Supervisor

Manager: Juan Barcia, JBarcia@newslinkgroup.net

http://www.newslinkgroup.net/careers.html

Paradies Retail | CNBC, Tampa Bay Times, WFLA Newsstands

Positions: Cashier, Utility

Manager: Julie Ernst, Julie.Ernst@paradies-na.com

https://www.paradieslagardere.com/careers

Hudson Group/World Duty Free

Positions: Sales Associate, Supervisor

Manager: Maria Prince, MPrince@hudsongroup.com