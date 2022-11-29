Tampa International Airport launches contest to name flamingo sculpture

TAMPA, Fla. — Time to get those thinking caps on! Tampa International Airport launched a contest on Tuesday to name its latest flamingo statue, and you could take home a grand prize if your name gets picked.

Created by artist Matthew Mazzotta, the 21-foot sculpture that has become a hotspot for tourist photos will be christened through TPA's Name the Flamingo Contest, starting Nov. 29 and ending Tuesday, Dec. 6.

While there will be bragging rights and a chance to attend the name reveal event, the winner will also receive four nonstop, roundtrip tickets for themselves and three companions on Silver Airways and a VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens, which includes four single-day admission tickets, four all day-dining passes, four quick queue unlimited passes, and preferred parking.

Once the contest closes, TPA will select the top three names for the public to vote on beginning Monday, Dec. 12. The winner will be revealed via TPA's social media accounts on Friday, Dec. 16.

Click here to enter and submit a name.