Tampa International Airport holding first-ever airport-wide hiring day on August 25

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is looking to fill hundreds of openings during its first-ever airport-wide hiring day on August 25.

The airport and its tenants hope to fill more than 950 positions during the event.

Jobs are in a variety of fields including retail, rental car, maintenance, ground handling, customer service, food and beverage, airline support, janitorial and more.

There are full- and part-time jobs available. They range from entry level to management positions.

TPA officials cite the return of passengers this summer for the increased staffing needs at the airport.

"We want to make sure we provide them with the service they deserve and have come to expect of the team at TPA,” said John Tiliacos, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service. “We are hopeful that this hiring event will meet our staffing needs across all areas of the airport, which enable us to best serve our travelers.”

To be considered for one of the available positions, you must attend the hiring event in person.

Applications will be taken Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the airport's Event Space, located between Airsides E and F on Level 3 of the Main Terminal. Face masks will be required.

Hiring managers suggest applicants bring multiple copies of their resume and two forms of ID in case they are offered a job on the spot.

Background checks are required for all positions due to the airport being a secured facility. Applicants can park in the airport's Short Term Garage and receive validation.

For more information about the hiring day, click here.