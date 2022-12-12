Tampa International Airport delays contest to name flamingo sculpture

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport has delayed its contest to name its latest flamingo statue due to an overabundance of entries.

The airport said they received over 65,000 entries from people all over the world, and with so many submissions, TPA said its judges need more time.

Created by artist Matthew Mazzotta, the 21-foot sculpture that has become a hotspot for tourist photos will be christened through TPA's Name the Flamingo Contest, starting Nov. 29 and ending Tuesday, Dec. 6.

While there will be bragging rights and a chance to attend the name reveal event, the winner will also receive four nonstop, roundtrip tickets for themselves and three companions on Silver Airways and a VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens, which includes four single-day admission tickets, four all day-dining passes, four quick queue unlimited passes, and preferred parking.

The winner will be revealed via TPA's social media accounts.

Click here for more information.