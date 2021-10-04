Tampa Housing Authority’s voucher program waitlist opens for 3 days

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Housing Authority’s (THA) Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) will open for applications for three days.

The opportunity to apply starts on Monday, October 4 at 8 a.m. and closes Wednesday, October 6 at 5 p.m.

THA said the applications will be made available online and will only be accepted during the specified dates.

When applications close, 3,000 applications will be selected through a lottery system and will be placed on the waitlist in the order selected during the lottery process.

The selection is not based on the date or time of the application. All other applicants will be rejected and will be notified via email.

There is a two-step process to make an application:



First, create a portal registration Then make the application in the portal when the application period is open

Portal registration to apply is now open and may register by going to this link: https://www.thafl.com/portalRegistration.aspx.

If there is a problem logging into the system to register in the portal, please contact customer service: (813) 253-0551, press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 1 for customer service.

The direct link to the application is as follows and can be accessed ONLY during the three days of October 4, 5 and 6: https://portal.thafl.com/clients/hcvapp/hcvapp.aspx or by going to www.thafl.com, Shortcuts, Housing Choice Voucher (S8).

If you are verifiably disabled and your disability prevents you from completing the application and an alternative method in completing the application during the open period is needed, please contact: (813) 367-0790.