Tampa-Hillsborough County public libraries offer summer reading programs

Summer Reading
Posted at 8:05 AM, Jun 02, 2022
This summer, the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Libraries will be doing everything they can to make sure kids don't lose their reading progress.

They're launching a Summer Author Series and their first guest will be Kate DiCamillo.

She's a New York Times Best Selling Author with famous works like the stories of Mercy Watson.

"I think that one of the most important things for a parent besides, like, reminding them that it is a joy and a privilege is also to let the kids see you reading a book for your own pleasure. And you can read together as a family. And also, you know, I think that sometimes we make reading be a chore for kids. And, and really, it is a passport to the whole world," explained DiCamillo.

She'll be speaking this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

You can register and get a look at other activities they have for kids this summer by clicking here.

