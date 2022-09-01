Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa has the warmest summer recorded, NWS says

Tampa
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Tampa
Posted at 5:21 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 17:21:33-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service said Tampa had the warmest summer on record in 2022 at 85.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

The NWS said it was also the warmest August recorded at their Tampa International Airport site, reaching 85.6 degrees Fahrenheit and making it the third warmest month overall for Tampa.

Tampa also had the warmest consecutive eight months at 77.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

Warmer morning lows and a persistent easterly flow delaying the sea breeze were factors the NWS said influenced the warmer temperatures this summer.

According to the NWS, it is extremely rare for a site to beat the previous record by such a margin of 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Station Info

Get Free, 24/7 Local News on Your Streaming Device