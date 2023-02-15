Tampa Greyhound bus station relocates to parking lot, concerning bus riders

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As cars exiting I-275 drive by and the sound of vehicles still on the interstate roar from overhead, London Lauren found herself below the interstate, in a parking lot, waiting for her Greyhound bus.

"I feel kind of antsy, you know, because where we're at is like homeless (people) downtown, under the bridge. I'm like, 'Where's the station?' and it's like, where's the information? Who I'm gonna talk to to find out where's the bus and why is it late?" she said.

Those concerns are mirrored in other bus riders. ABC Action News has received numerous tips about the changes.

One man called the station to tell his story. He says he was unknowingly dropped off on the sidewalk in front of the parking lot to catch a connecting bus. As hours passed and the sun went down, he decided to call an Uber to return home. He later found out the bus was five hours late.

There are no benches are restrooms. People waiting rested their legs and feet on overturned shopping carts and the curb while our cameras were there.

We also visited the Greyhound location. On the doors, paper signs read, 'Tampa Greyhound has a new home located at 1302 N. Marion St. Tampa, Fl. 33602. Bus will stop to pick up at 1401 N Marion St. Which is just cross Scott St. and corner of N. Marion St. (Under I-275)"

Lauren told ABC Action News when she arrived at the initial location, she was shocked to see the new building.

"It's right there. The little restaurant 1302. So they told me to go to that building over there with a restaurant. And then they said, come here to get picked up. So it's totally different," she said.

We spoke to Greyhound employees inside the small restaurant. They say the restaurant currently isn't operating. So instead, bus riders walk up to the window to get their bus tickets, then walk about a block to the parking lot to wait.

In a statement, Greyhound said

As of 1/31/23, Greyhound now operates from 1401 Marion Avenue in the designated area approved by the city of Tampa. We also have a ticket agent at 1302 Marion Street, which is a block away from the stop.

Lauren says this isn't the first time she's taken a bus at the Marion St. pick-up location.

"When I caught the FlixBus here like a few months ago, it was late night. It was very scary. You know, all kinds of people coming out, though," she said.

We learned FlixBus acquired Greyhound in 2021.

We sent the complaints over the tip-line received to the City of Tampa. They say they plan to look into it.