Tampa General Hospital updates visitation policy

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital updated its visitation police on Thursday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state and in Hillsborough County, according to the hospital's website.

The new changes, listed below, went into effect on Thursday, February 3.

Individuals 18 and under are not allowed into the hospital, except with approval by the nursing unit for very rare circumstances.

You may not come and go from the hospital multiple times during the day. Only one entry per person per day is allowed.

Upon entry, you must provide a government-issued photo identification card.

All visitors must be free of COVID-19 and illness symptoms (screening takes place prior to the entrance).

» You may not enter if you are ill in any way, including sneezing, cough, fever, sore throat, headache, runny nose, or fatigue.

» You may not enter if you have been exposed to a COVID-positive individual within the last 10 days.

» You may not enter if you are ill in any way, including sneezing, cough, fever, sore throat, headache, runny nose, or fatigue. » You may not enter if you have been exposed to a COVID-positive individual within the last 10 days. All visitors must always wear a procedure mask, fully covering your nose and mouth. Failure to do so will result in you being asked to immediately leave the hospital and not being able to return. Outside food deliveries or drop-offs for visitors are not allowed, including services such as Uber Eats or Grubhub.

Visitation to COVID-positive patients who are on strict isolation is not allowed.

Visitor Hours - Main Hospital



8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Only two persons may visit per day, one at a time. Patient care restrictions may apply.

Reminder, visitors may not come and go throughout the day.



Area-Specific Information