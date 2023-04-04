Tampa General Hospital hosts event to educate community on child abuse

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is hosting an event this Thursday aimed at educating the community on child abuse.

Called the TGH Child Abuse Prevention Symposium, or CAPS for short, the six-hour event will help participants identify thermal injuries associated with non-accidental trauma in kids, recognize the impacts of child abuse on early childhood development and more.

ABC Action News anchor Deiah Riley will be in attendance as a guest speaker at the Pinwheel Planting Ceremony.

The target audience includes healthcare professionals as well as educators, but anyone wanting to learn more about these matters is encouraged to attend.

In-person registration for CAPS will begin at 7:30 a.m. on April 13. The symposium begins at 8 a.m. Participants can attend the event on-site at the Symposium Pinwheel Planting in the Rose Garden at TGH or online.

For more information and registration, click here.