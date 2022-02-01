Tampa General Hospital hosting job fair Tuesday, Wednesday to fill full and part-time positions

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General Hospital is hosting a job fair on Monday and Tuesday, February 1-2, at Steinbrenner Field.

According to a press release, TGH is hiring for all positions including clinical and non-clinical jobs, with same-day offers being extended. Full-time, part-time remote and hybrid remote positions are available at over 30 TGH locations. There are new graduate training program opportunities to consider as well.

The job fair will take place both days from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. It will take place at the corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., with plenty of free parking.

Walk-ups are welcome but you can pre-register for the job fair here.

TGH is an equal opportunity employer. For more information, call 813-844-7551.