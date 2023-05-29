Tampa flag store stocks up with patriotism for Memorial Day

TAMPA, Fla. — While many of us are preparing for barbeques, fireworks, and vacations over the next month, there is no time to rest for one Tampa family business. Memorial Day to Independence Day marks the busiest time of year for Head’s Flags.

Owner Tony Clayton is a third-generation U.S. military veteran. His grandfather, Floyd Head, opened Head’s Flags in Ybor City back in 1984.

“He went around seeing, ‘where can I get a flag, where can I get a Puerto Rican flag, where can I get a Spanish flag, where can I get a Cuban flag,’ well everyone had to order them, and he said, ‘I think there is a market for that,’” said Clayton.

Now located on Henderson Blvd., Clayton carries on his grandfather’s legacy.

“There are 192 UN countries and we also have some that are not in the UN,” said Clayton walking down an aisle that can only be considered a "United Nations" of flags.

However, in this store, the red, white, and blue stand out among all the rest.

“One of the best things about this job is all the veterans I’ve gotten to talk to over the years. MacDill Air Force Base is right down the road. We see them weekly,” said Clayton.

With Memorial Day, Flag Day, and the Fourth of July all within a five-week span, this is their busiest time of year.

“Everybody is paying attention, looking at their colors, making sure they are bright and look fresh,” said Clayton. “People who fly their flag replace them in Florida every nine months or so due to all the wind and rain."

It’s important they have every size and style in stock. When it comes to Old Glory, you can’t run out.

“We have the blue line flag, which is in support of law enforcement, and you also have the red line, which is for fire department or EMS,” said Clayton.

They’ll even run it up the pole for you.

“Lots of flag pole installations, everything from 100 foot, big flag pools, to residential,” said Clayton, who hopes the Head’s Flags tradition continues for another 40 years.

“He would be overjoyed to see both of his great-grandsons working here,” said Clayton looking back at his grandfather.