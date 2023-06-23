Watch Now
Tampa house fire under control, part of Kennedy Boulevard shut down

Posted at 6:06 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 06:58:28-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa firefighters said an early morning house fire is under control, and the cause is under investigation.

The home is in the 100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Firefighters said there were no reported injuries.

Kennedy Boulevard is shut down in both directions from Henderson Boulevard to N. Himes Avenue. Police said the length of the closure is unknown at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

