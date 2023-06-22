Tampa Fire Rescue station under investigation amidst racism allegations

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Fire Rescue station is under investigation after allegations were made regarding racist incidents.

"There has been hateful displays of racism at Station 13 [...] which include a hanging monkey," a firefighter at the station said in an email. We are choosing not to show a second photo because it is racially offensive.

Tampa Fire Rescue acknowledged the allegations in a social media post.

When ABC Action News reached out to them for comment, they said, "An alleged incident of behavior... unbecoming of the values of 'Tampa Fire Rescue' occurred at a fire station. We take these allegations extremely seriously."

Tampa Police also acknowledged the allegations during a press conference.

"I've assigned my best detectives to look into that case," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "We are taking that very seriously."

ABC Action News contacted Tampa Police to ask about the process, and although they said they were unable to speak about it since the case is still open, stated they were "committed to completing a thorough investigation."