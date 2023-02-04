HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday morning, Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers.

According to authorities, the fire started at a company near Adamo Drive and 39th Street.

First responders have shut down 39th Street between Adamo Drive and 7th Avenue.

Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene of multiple tractor trailers on fire. 39th st is closed from Adamo Dr. To 7th Ave. Please seek alternate routes.

— Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) February 4, 2023

Drivers are instructed to seek alternate routes.

This is an ongoing story. Keep checking back for updates.