Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene of multiple tractor-trailers on fire

Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene of multiple tractor-trailers on fire
TAMPA FIRE RESCUE
Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene of multiple tractor-trailers on fire
Posted at 2:26 PM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 14:26:12-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday morning, Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers.

According to authorities, the fire started at a company near Adamo Drive and 39th Street.

First responders have shut down 39th Street between Adamo Drive and 7th Avenue.

Drivers are instructed to seek alternate routes.

This is an ongoing story. Keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.