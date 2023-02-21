Tampa family one step closer to getting electricity after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Under the now familiar hum of a generator, we find a sight for sore eyes in the Paul family home.

"We've been praying for this day and I just hope everything goes good and we just keep moving forward," said Melissa Paul.

Workers are replacing fuse boxes and installing new wiring that will give them power back—more than four months after Hurricane Ian damaged their Tampa home.

We first introduced you to the Paul family in January—after they told us they'd struggled to get FEMA to acknowledge that their damage was storm-related.

"Every single day, I call FEMA for an update," said Melissa in January.

And after reviewing a fire report from that day—which listed the damage as an "act of nature," we contacted FEMA too.

"I believe it was the next day FEMA reached out and they set up an in-person inspection," said Melissa.

Two weeks after FEMA re-inspected their home, they sent the Paul family a letter approving them for disaster relief funds.

The $2600 that they allocated for repairs wasn't enough to fully cover everything, but Melissa Paul said the repair company they're using is willing to work with them.

And as she counts down the days until Thursday, when they should finally have power back, she said she's just remaining thankful.

"I'm probably going to cry. I probably am going to cry," said Melissa, "Here we are one month later. And thank you so much for helping us with our story," said Melissa.

We also emailed FEMA one more time—to get a better understanding of how they came up with the dollar amount that they released to the Paul family for repairs.

A FEMA spokesperson released the following statement:

Home Repair Assistance dollar amounts are based on repair or replacement of components and/or items that are of average quality, size, and capacity. FEMA does not pay the actual cost for estimates/receipts submitted to FEMA.

All applicants who disagree with FEMA’s decision or the amount of assistance received have the right to appeal FEMA’s decision. Information about the appeals process is included in FEMA’s determination letters. An applicant may submit a written appeal to FEMA within 60 days from the date of the determination letter. Along with the appeal they should submit supporting documentation, including estimates/receipts for disaster-caused damage.

Once FEMA receives the written appeal and all other documents submitted, FEMA will review the appeal and determine if an appeal inspection is warranted, or if FEMA needs to request additional information to make an informed decision.