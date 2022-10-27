Tampa Electric announces reopening of Manatee Viewing Center

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Electric announced their Manatee Viewing Center will reopen on Tuesday, November 1, for the season.

The Manatee Viewing Center is an awarding winning attraction for the Florida Conservation and Technology Center (FCTC). The center showcases nature and technology and works with partners like The Florida Aquarium and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

When the water temperature reaches below 68 degrees, manatees gather in the clean, warm water discharge canal at Tampa Electric's Big Bend Power Station. Visitors can view the gathered manatees, sometimes in groups of hundreds, from multiple boardwalks and vantage points.

The manatees have gathered in the canal at the viewing center to find refuge from the cold since the early 1970s. Each season, the Manatee Viewing Center draws nearly 400,000 visitors, for a total of seven million.

“We’re proud to be the showcase for Tampa Electric’s commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric. “The Manatee Viewing Center proves that you can have fun while learning about the natural treasures of Florida.”

Admission and parking at the Apollo Beach facility are free. The boardwalks at the viewing center are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act for the convenience of all guests.

The Manatee Viewing Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from Nov. 1 through April 15, except Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter.

For more information, call the Tampa Electric Manatee Viewing Center at 813-228-4289 or visit here.

