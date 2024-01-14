Watch Now
Tampa driver arrested for DUI after motorcyclist killed in crash

Posted at 10:49 AM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 10:49:23-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — A Tampa man was charged with DUI manslaughter on Saturday after he ran a red light in Hillsborough County and hit and killed a motorcyclist, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested 35-year-old Caleb Lee Green after it was determined that he was impaired.

Green was driving a Jeep Gladiator westbound on Bloomingdale Avenue, approaching U.S. Highway 301 at about 10:14 p.m.

A Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 19-year-old Valrico man, a Nissan Pathfinder and a Honda CR-V, driven by two Riverview men, were all traveling southbound on U.S. 301, approaching Bloomingdale Avenue.

According to an FHP report, Green ran the red light at the intersection and hit the motorcyclist, who was then hit by the Pathfinder.

The Jeep continued, hitting the Pathfinder and the Honda.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Pathfinder, 58, and his two passengers; a male, 19, and female, 50, all suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, 39, also suffered minor injuries.

Green was not injured.

