Tampa Downtown Partnership hiring downtown ambassadors

Posted at 9:18 AM, Sep 05, 2023
If you love downtown Tampa and want to share that love with others, the Tampa Downtown Partnership might have the job you're looking for.

The Partnership is looking to hire up to a dozen people to be Downtown Ambassadors, both full and part-time. The ambassadors will act as go-to guides for downtown Tampa.

“Our Downtown Ambassadors do it all—from connecting with local businesses and giving people directions to tidying up our streets by clearing out litter. They’re here to make sure Downtown is cleaner, safer, and friendlier for everyone who works, lives, or visits here,” said Shaun Drinkard, Interim President of the Tampa Downtown Partnership, the nonprofit organization that supports people who live, work, and play in Tampa’s Downtown.

The Partnership is holding a fair to fill the positions on Tuesday, September 5. It runs from 6-8 p.m. at 1415 N. Ashley Street.

