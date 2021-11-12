Tampa dessert bar owner decides to close indefinitely after alleged physical dispute

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hyde Park dessert bar is going dark after the owner said a resident who lives above her business hit her during an argument about loud music.

"I get really upset. I feel really disrespected," Cake Drip owner Faronda Davis said.

Last Friday, Davis said a woman who lives in the condos above the dessert bar came into the business, upset about the noise.

"It got physical," Davis said.

A portion of what happened was recorded and posted to their Instagram. It only showed the two women arguing with each other, and another woman Davis said was trying to diffuse the situation.

Davis said the woman hit her, lunged at her daughter, and called them racial slurs. ABC Action news confirmed Davis filed a police report with Tampa Police. A spokesperson told us the investigation is still open.

Davis said before Friday, it's never gotten physical, but the complaints aren't new.

"Our music was too loud. The bass was too loud. They didn't like the type of music that was being played," she said.

Davis said she's gone above and beyond to fix it.

"We cut our DJs on the weekend. He stopped coming," she said. "We changed out our speakers. We lowered our music. We let them sound proof our building. We had them bring in this sound engineer, not once but twice. And everyone's still not happy."

After Friday's incident Davis decided to indefinitely close down their Hyde Park location.

"For everyone's safety, we think it's best just to close our doors."

ABC Action News spoke to Davis's attorney and a lawyer representing the Old Hyde Park Village Residences Homeowners Association.

Eric Appleton said he didn't represent the woman in the video and he hopes both parties can come to an agreement over the noise.

Dave Scher said Davis wants a written apology from the woman in the video and is looking to move to a different space in the plaza that's not underneath condominiums.

"I think it's important to point out that we are the only Black business here in Hyde Park Village," she said. "But we are not going anywhere. We're gonna stand our ground. We're gonna stay here. We just need to make sure that we're doing it in a safe way."