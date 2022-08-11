Tampa dance company inspires national touring musical

TAMPA, Fla. — Some of the most talented young performers from around the country are in Tampa this week, auditioning for a brand new show. It’s called "Hits! The Musical," and it was inspired by a local dance company right here in Tampa.

Over the past six months, more than 7,000 performers from 37 different cities between the ages of eight and 23 have auditioned for Hits! The Musical. Now, the top 69 are here are to bring out all their best moves at the Tampa Convention Center.

“It's amazing. I’m like ecstatic just to be here, it’s like a huge opportunity, so I’m very thankful,” said Marley Arnold of Orlando.

“It can be overwhelming because you’re like, ‘wow there are so many good people,’ but it can also be exciting,” said Shawn Taylor of Maryland.

“You get to learn their stories, why they dance, why they do what they do, and you also feed off each other's energy, so I love that,” said Kaylie Molina of Miami.

You can say Hits! The Musical is 30 years in the making. Cynthia Nekvasil, the founder of Tampa’s own Entertainment Revue, used to take her dance company across the state, performing the biggest hits of all time.

“I'm just so excited to see that we can take this to a real national level and discover some of the brightest new talent,” said Nekvasil, who is directing the show.

“It's a unique opportunity; there’s never really been a show like this that has been only young people, the very best young people,” said Executive Producer Bob Gries.

Some of these singers and dancers traveled as far as Los Angeles to pursue their dreams.

“I mean, the weather is very different; it’s very humid. I was really hoping to see an alligator while I was here but haven’t had any luck on that one so far,” said Kaitlin Yamano.

Those lucky enough to be cast in the show will spend the majority of the next year traveling the country on a 48-city tour beginning in March.

“Oh my gosh, I would probably cry. I would be hysterical because I always wanted to do this ever since I was born,” said Molina.

