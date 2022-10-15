Tampa Councilman looks to create paid internship for developmentally disabled

TAMPA, Fla. — Just in time for Disability Employment Awareness Month, Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera is proposing a paid internship program for people with developmental disabilities.

"The whole idea is to make sure that the City of Tampa continues to have skin in the game whenever it comes to the welfare and the well-being and the dignity of people with intellectual disabilities and special needs. It's very good to have policies, and I support that, but we have to continue to have a robust employment program for them," said Councilman Viera.

Councilman Vierra is asking the council to weigh budgeting for a program that would give people with developmental disabilities a paid internship.

Vierra says he would like to see enough for 10-12 people to make $15 an hour working within different departments throughout the city.

"I want to make sure that we give individuals with intellectual disabilities a hand up to give them that resume builder, to give them that training, to give them that confidence and to give their families the respect that they deserve. Because all of us who are able to work and who want to work deserve a chance at a job," he added.

Councilman Vierra says the proposal is personal to him. A program like this would benefit people like his brother Juan.

"People often speak about the dignity of work, and there's no greater fulfillment of somebody than the dignity of being able to use your God-given skills that you have to make money to get that paycheck. There's great dignity and respect in that, but especially for people with intellectual disabilities, because we live in a society that can be cruel, that looks at people with autism, or Down Syndrome and intellectual disability, and says that you don't matter as much as other people," he added.

Viera pointed to work done by the MacDonald Training Center, where his older brother currently works.

"It sends the message to families raising persons with intellectual disabilities and special needs that you matter. That we have a culture of dignity, of respect for people, and that we're going to work to make sure that we give training to people with intellectual disabilities and special needs," he said.

MacDonald Training Center has helped people with developmental disabilities get jobs since 1971.

Phyllis Guthman, the Director of Advancement, says their services go beyond that. It includes supported living, adult day training and art, and industry-based certification programs.

"We have a huge population of individuals with intellectual disabilities," she said. "We haven't made a lot of progress in the last few decades with getting more people employed. I think we have less than 20% employment for individuals with intellectual disabilities. And it's not that they aren't willing. It's not that they aren't capable. It's just, you know, finding those opportunities," she explained.

A partnership with the city would open new doors for them.

"It's going to give individuals with disabilities an opportunity to have a career and not have a lifetime of dead-end, low-paying entry-level jobs. And that's what everyone wants. People want dignity. They want an opportunity to do what they want to do. And that's our vision. We want to see the city be as inclusive for all people as possible," she said.

Sentiments shared by Councilman Viera.

"This is one of the groups in our country that is the most ignored. They are mocked by our popular culture, ignored by the political sector, and often set aside in too many of our institutions. We need to have inclusion when we talk about the family of Tampa and the family of America," he added.

Tampa City Councilors still have to weigh in on the issue. It's likely to come in before the year ends.

If you want to learn more about the McDonald Training Center, you can find that information here.