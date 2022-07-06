Tampa competitive eater wins Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa competitive eater reclaimed her title as the world's top ranked female eater during the annual Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating contest.

The competition was held on the 4th of July in Coney Island. Miki Sudo who lives in Tampa scarfed down 40 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

"My personal best and women's world record is 48.5 hot dogs in ten minutes. Yesterday, I ate 40 to win. I really thought maybe I was off which was odd because I had a great practice just ten days prior to the 4th. I’m leaner than I’ve ever competed," said Miki Sudo.

Sudo skipped the competition in 2021 because she was pregnant with her son.

"Last year, I was 37 weeks pregnant. I actually gave birth to Max four days after the 4th and three days after I got back from New York so no part of me wanted to compete. I felt like that real estate was all Max's while I was pregnant," laughed Sudo.

Her fiancé, Nick Wehry, placed fourth competing for the men's title. He ate 40 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

In 2018, the couple met at a hotel gym before the annual hot dog eating contest. Sudo gave birth to their son last year. The couple hopes their son learns to chase his passion.

"If you love something and you're passionate about it, give it everything you have," said Wehry.

The couple has won numerous eating competitions and hold several World Records.

"I love food in general. There's very few things that I don't like just when I eat hot dogs, normally, I don't dunk the buns in warm, sweet juice. I guess I prefer to top them with onions, sauerkraut and brown mustard," said Sudo.

Sudo and Wehry said she plans to compete again next year.

"I love to eat, I love to travel. I'm very competitive. I can make a little bit of money, but the more and more I do this, the more meaningful it has become. I met the love of my life who competes with me," said Sudo.