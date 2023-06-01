Tampa city leaders encourage people to prepare for 2023 hurricane season

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Tampa leaders held a press conference on Wednesday to encourage people to prepare for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year.

It's expected to be less active than in recent years due to competing factors-some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it, according to NOAA.

"On average, we should see about 14 storms every single season; out of those 14, we should see seven hurricanes that develop, and out of those seven hurricanes, three of which should become major, and what I mean by major is Category 3, 4 or 5," said Brian LaMarre, a National Weather Service Meteorologist.

City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor encourages residents to have a plan. She said the city is prepared for hurricane season.

"We look at cleaning out our drains. We are addressing stormwater issues through major projects all over the City of Tampa. Our wastewater, putting new generators, lifting up pumps to make sure we don’t have failures at any of our wastewater stations, just ensuring that we are prepared," said Mayor Castor.

Brian LaMarre, a National Weather Service Meteorologist, said water is the biggest killer during a tropical storm or hurricane. So he urges people to listen to evacuation orders.

"Hurricane Ian produced about 10-15 feet of storm surge along Fort Myers Beach, and that’s well above all of our heads, and that’s well above the heads of where we would be in our homes," said LaMarre.

Officials also encourage people to have a hurricane kit ready, which includes non-perishable food, water, a manual can opener, battery-powered radio with extra batteries, a first aid kit, and flashlights with extra batteries.

"That’s food, medication, important papers, documents. Make sure you secure all that and have a plan," said Tampa Fire Rescue Fire Chief Barbara Tripp.

Mayor Castor also encourages residents to sign up for Tampa Alert.

She offered the following tips:

