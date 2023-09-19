Tampa City Council to hold second budget hearing on 2024 funding

TAMPA, Fla. — A second budget hearing will happen today in Tampa as council members attempt to shave $45 million and vote on funding for 2024.

The last few meetings have been met with some public criticism after Mayor Jane Castor proposed a double-digit property tax increase to fix roadways in Tampa.

The cuts could come in many forms, and we still don't know what the city council will decide. One potential cut could be merit raises for some employees. Another place the city may cut is in organizations that receive money from the city to maintain businesses.

An example would be the Ybor City Museum Society—members showed up to the meeting last week to plead with the city council to not cut them out completely.

"For the operational needs of the Ybor City Museum Society to continue doing what it's doing, the City of Tampa funding is critical," a representative said.

The Tampa Fire Union has also pleaded with city council members to consider building three new fire stations in the New Tampa, Westshore and Channelside area. It said response times are suffering.

"Just recently, we had one of our members, there was a pediatric drowning in the pool. They called for a helicopter, and the fire truck got there at the same time as the helicopter. That's pretty bad," said the local fire union president, Nick Stocco.

Some city council members supported Mayor Castor's property tax increase, while others adamantly shut it down.

"Something is seriously wrong with our body of government when it's we, the people of Tampa, standing right in front of our government begging and pleading you to not take more of our own earned money," one woman said during public comment on Sept. 13. "And if you don't understand what I'm saying then you're not fit to represent me or anyone in the city of Tampa."

It was voted down two weeks ago in a 4-3 vote.

"Statistics say that we have an average of 150 people a day move into the City of Tampa. Everything that everyone said up there today is a necessity, but with that necessity comes responsibility and opportunity," said Tampa City Councilman Bill Carlson, who represents District 4.

Today is the first day city council members could decide on cuts and actually vote on passing a balanced budget.

"When we leave here on the 19th, we're no longer talking about prioritizing our needs and why we have deferred maintenance for decades," said Tampa city councilman Alan Clenedenin, who represents District 1.

People who showed up to the first budget hearing said they hope the cuts are fair.

"Now that a millage has been set, it's time to balance the budget. Please be advised that the public will be watching this balancing act and hope that it is a fair and equitable distribution of cuts," one man said during public comment. "Poor and slum and blighted areas do not need more cuts. Black and Latino areas do not need more cuts."

The second budget meeting today begins at 5 p.m., and there will be room for public comment.