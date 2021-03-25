Tampa City Council to discuss public safety master plan to reduce Fire Rescue response times

TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, Tampa City Council will hold a workshop to talk about a public safety master plan to address lowering wait times for Tampa Fire Rescue.

Leaders plan to inquire about new fire stations in New Tampa, North Tampa and the Channelside District.

On the agenda, is also a discussion to talk about how the city can pay for new fire stations and additional resources to meet the demand.

Staff will address a master plan vision for Tampa Fire Rescue and Tampa Police Department.

For years there have been issues with how long it takes Tampa Fire crews to respond to emergencies. City leaders say it’s because they’re overworked, with limited resources, trying to keep up with population growth.

Fire Station 13 is near Busch Gardens and is one of the busiest fire stations in the nation.

They get more calls for service than anywhere else in Tampa, which is one reason why leaders are asking for some much-needed relief.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.