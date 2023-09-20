Tampa City Council meets to discuss a budget for the City of Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa City Council held a second hearing to discuss the budget for the City of Tampa for fiscal year 2024.

Earlier this month, the council struck down a millage rate increase, which would have increased taxes for homeowners.

Mayor Jane Castor said the 16% tax hike would have addressed the city's infrastructure problems and helped with road improvements. It would have cost homeowners about $20 more each month.

The council discussed the budget on Tuesday during a meeting. The city needs to close a $45 million gap since council members did not approve a millage rate increase.

During public comment on Tuesday, people urged the city to fund affordable housing, saying there is a housing crisis in Tampa and people cannot afford to live there. Fire officials also spoke about the need for Fire Station 24 and more firefighters and paramedics.

The council plans to allocate $12 million to affordable housing.

As of 9:00 p.m., the meeting is still in session.