Tampa City Council halts any new funding of the PURE water project

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council put the brakes on a project that would have repurposed wastewater into area drinking water.

The council, in a unanimous vote, halted any new funding for the PURE project.

"I don't want to fund this anymore," said Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak. "To me this is it. This is done. If we need to do something different, we'll deal with it in a different way. I don't anticipate approving any more funding for PURE as it stands and to me, that is closing it. I understand legally it's a little different, but to me, it's a closure."

The Purify Usable Resources for the Environment (PURE) project was a proposed water recycling project. The City of Tampa said the project would redirect up to 50 million gallons per day of "highly treated reclaimed water" from the city's Howard F. Curren Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant that would have been put in Hillsborough Bay.

Tampa officials said that water would be "purified to exceed federal and state drinking water standards and repurposed for beneficial use."

City officials said the plan was needed to "restore and enhance the natural habitats of the fish and wildlife that depend on fresh water from the Hillsborough River," along with complying "with a new state law that requires the elimination of the discharge of treated reclaimed water into Hillsborough Bay.

"According to city estimates, if the PURE project had been approved, construction would have begun in 2024 at the earliest and not be completed until 2031. The plan was to cost between $484 million and $628 million.