Tampa City Council considers approving grant to help restore Tampa's Jackson House

The Tampa City Council will consider approving a half-million-dollar grant on Thursday that would help restore the historic Jackson House in Tampa.

The Jackson House is a landmark rooted in Black history. It was built in 1901 and it was the city's only 24-room boarding house for African Americans during segregation.

For years, advocates have worked to fix up this Tampa landmark and turn it into a museum.

Members of theJackson House Foundationtell ABC Action News that this grant would help in moving to the next phase of the project.

“What that will really say is we are ready to go,” Collins said.

Carolyn Collins with the Jackson House Foundation said she has been ready to go for years now, but restoring the Jackson House has come with some roadblocks.

“The easement that we need has been our biggest challenge. I think we are making great progress working with city officials on that. That is really what has held us up,” Collins said.

From land code issues to making sure they keep the historical landmark status, she said they’ve been on a long road to rebuilding. Collins said she feels like they are finally a good place.

Today Tampa City Council will discuss approving an agreement between the state and city to accept the grant of $500,000.

Collins said, “We are actually in a pretty good situation now. Where it relates to the financial support, so our budget is growing and beginning to be stabilized.”

Fred Hearns with the Tampa Bay History Center explains why it is so important to keep this building standing in Tampa.

Hearns said, “So there'd be a place where young people can go and learn about the history of this community, which opens up a window to the future.”

